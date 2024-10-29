Jack Roslovic News: Continues to produce Monday

Roslovic scored a goal and took three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Roslovic has looked more active following a slow start to the season, during which he attempted just two shots in the first two games. He's now recorded multiple shots in five of his last six outings and has found the back of the net four times in that stretch. Fantasy managers would love to see more production in other categories, however, as Roslovic has been limited to just goals as his only way to deliver fantasy contributions. That said, his role as a top-six forward and power-play specialist should give him plenty of chances to keep producing.