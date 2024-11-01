Jack Roslovic News: Lights lamp twice in rout

Roslovic scored two goals on a team-high six shots on net in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Bruins.

The 27-year-old has looked the part of a sniper in the early going for Carolina. Roslovic has never scored more than 22 goals in a season and managed only nine over 59 regular-season contests in 2023-24 split between the Blue Jackets and Rangers, but through the first nine games of the current campaign he's already found the back of the net six times. Those are his only points though, and his 25.0 percent shooting could begin to regress at any time, making him a risky fantasy option despite his recent success.