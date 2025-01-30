Jack Roslovic News: Ready to return

Roslovic (illness) is good to play Thursday versus Chicago, per Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News.

Roslovic has 18 goals and 26 points in 50 appearances in 2024-25. He'll draw back into the lineup after missing Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers. The timing of his return is vital because Carolina is set to dress just 17 skaters -- 11 forwards and six defensemen -- because Sebastian Aho (illness) and Taylor Hall (illness) are both unavailable. Under those circumstances, Roslovic might log significant minutes, especially because he's projected to play alongside Mikko Rantanen and Jackson Blake.