Jackson Blake News: Garners helper Thursday

Blake notched an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Blake set up Jaccob Slavin for the Hurricanes' game-winning goal at 5:59 of the second period. Over seven contests in a top-line role, Blake has two goals and three assists, as well as 14 shots on net. The 21-year-old rookie also saw a season-high 19:04 of ice time Thursday with the Hurricanes unable to dress a full roster due to the absences of Sebastian Aho (illness) and Taylor Hall (illness). Managers in dynasty formats should already be familiar with Blake's fast ascension to the NHL, but he's doing enough now to get on the radar in redraft formats too.