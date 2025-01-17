Jackson Blake News: Scores after promotion to top line

Blake scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Blake has been on the fourth line for much of the season, but he moved up to play alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov at even strength in this contest. The move paid off, as Blake scored for just the second time in 10 games when he put the Hurricanes ahead 2-1 early in the third period. The 21-year-old rookie has 10 goals, four assists, 65 shots on net and 20 PIM over 46 appearances. He'll be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats as long as he remains on the top line, though his 14:06 of ice time Friday suggests his role won't dramatically increase right away.