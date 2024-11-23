Jackson Blake News: Scores in shootout loss
Blake scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.
Blake's goal in the second period put the Hurricanes up 4-3, but they squandered the lead late in the third. This was his second goal in the last five games. The 21-year-old rookie is up to six goals, two assists, 38 shots on net, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 20 appearances. While's he impressed to begin his first full campaign, his chances are limited by a fourth-line role, so his utility in fantasy is limited to deep formats and dynasty leagues at this time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now