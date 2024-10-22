Jackson LaCombe News: Garners power-play helper

LaCombe notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and six blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

LaCombe missed the first four games of the year due to an illness, so he's still getting up to speed. He picked up his first point of the year Tuesday by setting up Troy Terry's second-period marker. Over two contests, LaCombe has added four shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He should be in contention for a top-four role and power-play time moving forward, though he could still be an occasional healthy scratch as the Ducks balance having four young blueliners on their NHL roster.