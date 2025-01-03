Jackson LaCombe News: Tallies on power play
LaCombe scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
LaCombe scored for the first time since Dec. 14, though he had four helpers over eight games between goals. It appears he's earned his way to a more secure role -- his last scratch was Dec. 11, while Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger have been the most frequent blueliners to sit out in recent weeks. LaCombe has impressed in a top-four role with seven goals, 15 points (three on the power play), 56 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 31 contests. He needs just two points to match his total from 71 games last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now