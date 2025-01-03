Jackson LaCombe News: Tallies on power play

LaCombe scored a power-play goal on five shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

LaCombe scored for the first time since Dec. 14, though he had four helpers over eight games between goals. It appears he's earned his way to a more secure role -- his last scratch was Dec. 11, while Pavel Mintyukov and Olen Zellweger have been the most frequent blueliners to sit out in recent weeks. LaCombe has impressed in a top-four role with seven goals, 15 points (three on the power play), 56 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 31 contests. He needs just two points to match his total from 71 games last season.