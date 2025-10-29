Markstrom allowed four goals on the power play and four at even strength. He was beaten at least twice in each period, and the Devils simply didn't find a way to slow down the Avalanche. This was Markstrom's first start following a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury, but despite the struggles in this start, he should remain as New Jersey's No. 1 goaltender ahead of Jake Allen. Markstrom's next chance to start will come Thursday on the road against the Sharks, a matchup that looks favorable on paper for the 35-year-old.