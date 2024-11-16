Jacob Markstrom News: Loses tight match
Markstrom made 23 saves in a 4-0 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed three goals.
Markstrom kept his team in the game -- the Devils were down just 1-0 through two frames. In the third, the Bolts notched a power-play goal and a sharp one-timer that caught Markstrom moving, before they were awarded an empty-net goal after Luke Hughes threw his stick in front of Anthony Cirelli while he was on a breakaway. The loss snapped Markstrom's three-game winning streak. Goaltending was the missing link for the Devils last season, and the 34-year-old native of Sweden has really plugged that hole with eight wins, one shutout, 2.58 GAA and .907 save percentage.
