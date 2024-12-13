Jacob Middleton Injury: Placed on long-term injured reserve

Middleton (hand) was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday.

Middleton sustained a hand injury during Thursday's game against the Oilers and will be forced to miss multiple weeks after his move to LTIR on Friday. The defenseman may require surgery to address his injury, per Michael Russo of The Athletic. Over his first 29 appearances of the season, Middleton had racked up five goals, eight assists, 76 blocked shots, 42 hits and 15 PIM while averaging 20:36 of ice time. Cameron Crotty could see some playing time in the near future, while Jonas Brodin (upper body) resumed skating this week.