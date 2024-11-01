Jacob Middleton News: Notches assist in Friday's win

Middleton provided an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Middleton's improbably good start to the campaign continued when he set up Brock Faber's go-ahead goal in the third period. The helper gave Middleton a five-game point streak (one goal, six assists), which is the longest streak of his career. He's up to eight points, 15 shots on net, 15 hits, 31 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 10 contests. At this point, he's worth a look in standard fantasy formats, and he'll return solid value in formats that reward non-scoring production throughout the campaign.