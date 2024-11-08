Jacob Middleton News: Tallies opening goal

Middleton scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Middleton opened the scoring at 7:31 of the first period. The 28-year-old defenseman had been held off the scoresheet in three straight contests following his five-game point streak. Middleton is at three goals, six helpers, 23 shots on net, 20 hits, 37 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 14 contests in a top-four role this season. He's put himself in an excellent position to surpass the career-high 25-point campaign he had in 2023-24.