Jacob Moverare News: Cashes in on turnover

Moverare scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Calgary.

Calgary got a little scrambled after a couple of failed clearing attempts. The second of those mistakes ended up on Moverare's stick, and he made no mistake on his lone shot of the game, putting the Kings ahead 1-0 at 6:19 of the first period. The defenseman has four points over his last five contests, giving him five points, 17 shots on net, 21 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 22 outings this season. He's in no immediate danger of losing his place in the lineup, but his recent scoring success is unlikely to last.