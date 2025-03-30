Jacob Moverare News: Checks in, earns assist

Moverare notched an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Sharks.

The Kings were missing three regulars at forward and opted to dress Moverare as a seventh defenseman rather than insert forward Akil Thomas. This ended a 12-game stretch without an appearance for Moverare, who was limited to one assist in 20 contests prior to his stint in the press box. The 26-year-old defenseman has seven points, 25 shots on net, 27 hits, 51 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 43 outings in 2024-25.