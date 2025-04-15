Jacob Moverare News: Gathers helper Tuesday

Moverare notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Moverare ended a five-game point drought. The 26-year-old has played regularly late in the season, though that's been because Joel Edmundson (upper body) has been unavailable. If the Kings are at full health to begin the postseason, Moverare is likely to be out of the lineup unless the team goes back to deploying seven blueliners regularly. He's contributed eight points, 30 shots on net, 31 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 49 appearances.