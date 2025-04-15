Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Moverare headshot

Jacob Moverare News: Gathers helper Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Moverare notched an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Kraken.

Moverare ended a five-game point drought. The 26-year-old has played regularly late in the season, though that's been because Joel Edmundson (upper body) has been unavailable. If the Kings are at full health to begin the postseason, Moverare is likely to be out of the lineup unless the team goes back to deploying seven blueliners regularly. He's contributed eight points, 30 shots on net, 31 hits, 60 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 49 appearances.

Jacob Moverare
Los Angeles Kings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now