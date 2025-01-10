Jacob Moverare News: Picks up helper Friday
Moverare notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets.
Moverare has logged a helper in three of his last four games. He also saw 19:11 of ice time Friday, far and away the most he's logged in any one contest this season. He's at four helpers, 16 shots on net, 21 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 21 appearances. Moverare's place in the lineup is likely to be safe until both of Joel Edmundson (undisclosed) and Drew Doughty (ankle) are cleared to play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now