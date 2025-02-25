Jacob Moverare News: Sticking in lineup

Moverare continues to play a third-pairing role despite being held off the scoresheet for the 15th straight game Monday in a 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

During his slump, the Kings have gotten to full strength on the blue line after Drew Doughty (ankle) and Mikey Anderson (finger) got healthy. The Kings have been able to keep Moverare in the lineup by using seven defensemen, though that comes with fellow left-shot Vladislav Gavrikov playing his off side. Moverare has five points, 25 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 23 hits and a plus-4 rating over 37 appearances. Should the Kings opt to go back to six blueliners, he would be at risk of losing time, though Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence could also be scratched in that scenario.