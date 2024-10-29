Jaden Schwartz News: Scores on the power play

Schwartz scored a power-play goal, dished two assists and fired two shots on net in Tuesday's 8-2 win over Montreal.

Chandler Stephenson moved into the Montreal zone and set up Schwartz in the slot for Seattle's third goal and first of three on the power play. There were two Kraken left open in the slot, and it if wasn't Schwartz finishing, it could have been Shane Wright. The goal was Schwartz's first power-play marker and second overall, which stopped a three-game pointless streak. He later set up Oliver Bjorkstrand for a tally and had a secondary helper on the second of Brandon Montour's three goals. Schwartz has two goals, five assists, 11 shots, eight hits, five blocks and is even through 10 outings.