Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Schwartz scored the game-winning goal and added two assists in Monday's 5-2 victory over Utah.

He had a hand in Seattle's first three goals on the night, with his GWG coming on a clean breakaway set up by a feed from Kaapo Kakko. Schwartz has broken out for three goals and five points over the last two games, and through 38 contests on the season he's delivered 12 goals and 25 points. The veteran winger might even increase his scoring pace in the second half if he continues to build his chemistry with Kakko.

