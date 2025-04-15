Jake DeBrusk News: Scores game-winning goal

DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

DeBrusk found the back of the net with only 18 seconds left in overtime to give the Canucks the win, and the goal was DeBrusk's 28th of the campaign. The 28-year-old winger heads into the final game of the regular season against the Golden Knights on Wednesday on the heels of a four-game scoring streak.