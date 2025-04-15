Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake DeBrusk headshot

Jake DeBrusk News: Scores game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks.

DeBrusk found the back of the net with only 18 seconds left in overtime to give the Canucks the win, and the goal was DeBrusk's 28th of the campaign. The 28-year-old winger heads into the final game of the regular season against the Golden Knights on Wednesday on the heels of a four-game scoring streak.

Jake DeBrusk
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now