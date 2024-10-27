Jake Evans News: Goals in back-to-back games

Evans scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Evans has three points over his last two games, exceeding his output from the first seven contests of the season. The 28-year-old is centering the second line currently, moving up into that role after Kirby Dach replaced Juraj Slafkovsky (shoulder) on the top line. Evans has five points, 12 shots on net, 17 hits and an even plus-minus rating through nine appearances, though he's likely better suited to a third-line role in the long run.