Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jake Evans headshot

Jake Evans News: Pockets another goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 6:04pm

Evans scored a goal on his lone shot, blocked one shot and delivered two hits in Sunday's 5-2 in win over Tampa Bay.

Evans extended a point streak to six games and a career-high goal streak to five, beating Jonas Johansson to the short side from his off wing for the eventual game-winner. It was his 10th goal (31.3 shooting percentage) in 36 outings, putting him on pace to better the career-high 13 tallies logged in 2021. The fourth-line center is have a December to remember, with six goals and six assists over 13 outings.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now