Jake Evans News: Scores in Saturday's win

Evans scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Evans had been limited to two assists and three shots on net over his previous eight games. The 28-year-old provided an insurance tally in the third period as the Canadiens ran away with the win. Evans is up to three goals, eight points, 18 shots on net, 23 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 18 outings this season. He's currently in a second-line role, but that could change if Kirby Dach is moved out of a first-line wing spot.