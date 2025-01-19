Fantasy Hockey
Jake Evans headshot

Jake Evans News: Slides helper in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Evans produced an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Evans had the secondary helper on Patrik Laine's game-winner in overtime. The 28-year-old Evans was superb in December with 12 points over 14 contests, but his offense has corrected course in brutal fashion -- his helper Sunday was his first point in nine games in January. That's how it goes for fourth-liners, even those as critical to their team's performance as Evans. He's at 24 points, 45 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-8 rating over 46 appearances. The chances are slim for him to ever have another month as strong as December, but he still carries fantasy value in deep formats.

Jake Evans
Montreal Canadiens
