Jake Guentzel headshot

Jake Guentzel Injury: Practices in non-contact jersey

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Head coach Jon Cooper said that Guentzel (upper body) is day-to-day ahead of Thursday's road matchup against the Sharks, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Guentzel missed his first game of the season in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Montreal. Cooper also said "The game's not for a couple more days. There's been improvements since a couple games ago, so hopefully that continues and see what happens." Given that he hasn't been cleared for contact yet, Guentzel's status will be worth monitoring as the Lightning gear up for a three-game road trip through California. The star winger has provided 20 goals and 37 points through 33 appearances in 2024-25.

Jake Guentzel
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
