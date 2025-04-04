Jake Middleton Injury: Hurt in Friday's game

Middleton (upper body) did not finish Friday's game versus the Islanders, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Middleton was driven into the boards in the second period by Bo Horvat, and he left the ice with assistance from the trainer. There was no update on Middleton's status following the contest, but the initial reaction suggests this could be a serious injury. Declan Chisholm is likely to enter the lineup if Middleton is forced to miss time.