Jake Middleton News: Shines in return to lineup

Middleton recorded a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blues. He also notched three shots on goal, three hits and a blocked shot.

Middleton stepped onto the ice for the first time since Dec. 12 due to a hand injury, and there's no question he made his presence felt on both ends of the ice. He set up the Wild's opening goal, courtesy of Zach Bogosian just 1:23 into the game, and he'd find the back of the net later in the third frame. This was his second multi-point game of the campaign.