Jake Neighbours News: Logs helper Thursday

Neighbours recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Neighbours did a little bit of everything in a top-six role Thursday. The winger's scoring has dried up -- he's gone eight games without a goal and has just two assists in that span despite steady ice time. The 22-year-old is at four goals, three assists, 30 shots on net, 39 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 17 outings overall. Neighbours' physical play makes him an option in formats that reward that kind of production, but his offense hasn't taken a step forward from last year's 38-point breakout campaign.