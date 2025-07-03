Jake O'Brien News: Signs entry-level contract
O'Brien inked a three-year, entry-level deal with the Kraken on Thursday.
O'Brien had 32 goals and 66 assists in 66 regular-season games with OHL Brantford in 2024-25. The 17-year-old will likely return to the OHL this season, though he could be given a short stay with Seattle at the start of the season. O'Brien is worth a selection in dynasty leagues as he should be a top-six forward in the NHL.
