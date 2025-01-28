Jake Oettinger News: Gets overtime win

Oettinger stopped 25 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

For the second game in a row, Oettinger defeated the Golden Knights despite a subpar performance. He's allowed three goals in all three of his starts versus Vegas this season, going 2-1-0 in those games, which comes after the two teams met in the opening round of last spring's playoffs. Oettinger improved to 25-11-1 for 2024-25, and he's added a 2.30 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 37 starts. He'll likely continue to see a heavy workload before suiting up as the presumed backup to Connor Hellebuyck at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.