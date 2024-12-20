Jake Oettinger News: Slips up against Rangers

Oettinger permitted two goals on 29 shots in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger took his fifth loss in his last eight outings, though this one wasn't his fault. The Rangers got to him twice in the first period after Roope Hintz opened the scoring, but the Stars failed to pull even over the final 40 minutes. Oettinger is down to 16-9-0 with a 2.42 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 25 appearances. The Stars' last game before the holiday break is on the road Monday against a red-hot Utah team, so Oettinger may be a bit of a risky fantasy play for that matchup.