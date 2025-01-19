Jake Oettinger News: Stands tall in win

Oettinger allowed one goal on 34 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Oettinger's lone mistake was a puck that knuckled in after a low tip by Marco Kasper on Simon Edvinsson's shot attempt in the third period. The 26-year-old Oettinger has won seven of his last eight starts, and he's allowed exactly one goal in four of those games. He's up to 23-10-1 with a 2.26 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 34 starts this season. The American netminder is likely to get the starting nod again Tuesday in a tough home matchup versus the Hurricanes.