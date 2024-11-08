Jake Walman Injury: Traveling with team

Walman (upper body) will join the Sharks for their upcoming four-game road trip, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports Thursday.

Walman has missed two games due to team suspension and upper-body injury but appears to be trending in the right direction. Once the 28-year-old defenseman is cleared to play, he should immediately retake his spot on the blue line in addition to seeing power-play opportunities. Barring a long-term injury, the Toronto native should be capable of easily surpassing his previous career high of 21 points set last year.