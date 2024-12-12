Jake Walman News: Goal, assist in St. Louis

Walman generated a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Walman registered an assist on the man advantage in the second period, and his goal to put San Jose up 4-2 in the third period stood as the eventual game-winner. The Ontario native was all over the scoresheet Thursday -- he logged four shots on net, three blocked shots, one takeaway and a plus-1 rating to go along with a team-high 23:52 of ice time. Walman was highly productive in November with 10 points in as many games, but he had just one point over four games in December prior to Thursday's multi-point effort. The Sharks' No. 1 blueliner is leading the club on the back end in scoring with five goals and 17 assists through 27 appearances. The 28-year-old also set a new career high in points in his sixth NHL campaign.