Jakub Dobes News: Earns shutout in NHL debut

Dobes stopped all 34 shots faced in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Dobes, who was called up from AHL Laval on Friday, shutout the Stanley Cup champs in his NHL debut a day later. Florida out-chanced the Canadiens (25-11), but Dobes looked like a seasoned veteran. In a corresponding move Friday, Montreal placed former backup goalie Cayden Primeau on waivers, and it looks like Dobes will work as the backup to Sam Montembeault going forward. Montembeault will start Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.