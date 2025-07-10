Jakub Skarek News: Agrees to one-year deal
Skarek signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Sharks on Thursday.
Skarek was expected to join HIFK of Finland's Liiga for the 2025-26 campaign, but it seems he decided to pursue a different opportunity. The goaltender had a 3.52 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 22 regular-season outings with AHL Bridgeport in 2024-25. He also appeared in two NHL games with the Islanders last season, posting a record of 0-1-0 with a 3.95 GAA and an .872 save percentage. The 25-year-old will probably start 2025-26 in the minors, though he might get an opportunity to play at the top level if Yaroslav Askarov or Alex Nedeljkovic miss some time due to injury.
