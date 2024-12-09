James Reimer News: Facing Detroit

Reimer will patrol the home crease Monday against the Red Wings, according to Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550.

Reimer's last appearance came in a 3-0 loss to the Islanders on Nov. 30. The 36-year-old conceded nine goals over two starts with Anaheim, but he's been better after being claimed off waivers by Buffalo -- he has a 1-1-0 record, 2.05 GAA and .923 save percentage through two appearances with the Sabres. Reimer has a favorable matchup against a Detroit club that ranks 29th in the NHL with 2.48 goals per game through 27 contests.