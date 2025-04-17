James Reimer News: Tending twine Thursday

Reimer will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Flyers, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Reimer took over the No. 1 job for the Sabres late in the season, but he has lost his previous two outings, allowing 10 goals on 61 shots in that span. The 37-year-old goalie had previously won seven games in a row. He'll have a favorable matchup Thursday for fantasy managers looking to make a final push in the goaltending categories.