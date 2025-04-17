Fantasy Hockey
James Reimer headshot

James Reimer News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Reimer will guard the home goal Thursday versus the Flyers, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Reimer took over the No. 1 job for the Sabres late in the season, but he has lost his previous two outings, allowing 10 goals on 61 shots in that span. The 37-year-old goalie had previously won seven games in a row. He'll have a favorable matchup Thursday for fantasy managers looking to make a final push in the goaltending categories.

