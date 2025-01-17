Fantasy Hockey
James van Riemsdyk headshot

James van Riemsdyk News: Lights lamp twice in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 7:47am

Van Riemsdyk scored two goals in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The 35-year-old winger delivered his second multi-goal performance in January, tipping home a Damon Severson shot early in the second period before icing the game with an empty-netter late in the third. Van Riemsdyk has only eight goals and 17 points in 38 appearances on the season, but about half of his production (four goals, four assists) has come in the last seven games, as he's filled a top-six role while Sean Monahan (wrist), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body) and other Columbus forwards have been sidelined.

