Most Undervalued Skaters of the 2024-25 NHL Season

To determine some of the best bang-for-the-buck players in the NHL during the 2024-25 regular season, the RotoWire team divided the players' salaries by their point totals to get a cap hit per point value, rounded to the nearest whole number. Skaters with rookie contracts were excluded.

Most Undervalued Skaters

Simon Holmstrom, RW, New York Islanders

Holmstrom compiled 45 points in 75 games while earning $850,000 for a $18,889 value. He was one of five 20-goal scorers for the Islanders in 2024-25 and placed fifth on the team with six power-play points. Holmstrom clicked with Jean-Gabriel Pageau and spent time in the club's top-six group alongside Bo Horvat and Brock Nelson due to the absence of Mathew Barzal. The 23-year-old Holmstrom will be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights this offseason.

Jackson LaCombe, D, Anaheim Ducks

LaCombe had 43 points in 75 contests while making $925,000 for a $21,512 value. His 14 goals put him just outside the top 10 among all blueliners, tying him with Edmonton's Evan Bouchard and Winnipeg's Josh Morrissey. The 24-year-old LaCombe has one more season remaining on his contract.

James van Riemsdyk, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets

Van Riemsdyk collected 36 points in 71 appearances on a $900,000 salary and a value of $25,000. Despite averaging a career-low 12:24 of ice time per game, the veteran winger produced in bunches while meshing nicely alongside young talents Kent Johnson and Adam Fantilli. The 35-year-old van Riemsdyk can become an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Darren Raddysh, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

Raddysh posted 37 points in 73 outings on a cap hit of $975,000 for a value of $26,351. During the regular season, he reached career highs in assists (31) and shots on goal (108). The Lightning dressed 11 forwards and seven defenders often in 2024-25, giving Raddysh a chance to shine offensively. Raddysh still has another year left on his contract.

Tanner Pearson, LW, Vegas Golden Knights

Pearson supplied 27 points in 78 games while making $775,000 for a $28,704 value. His 11:47 of playing time per contest was the second-lowest of his career, but he still chipped in some points while earning 109 shots on target and 96 hits. He was moved up and down the lineup but spent most of the regular season as a bottom-six forward. Pearson is eligible for unrestricted free agency in July.

Eric Robinson, LW, Carolina Hurricanes

Robinson registered 32 points in 82 outings while carrying a cap hit of $950,000 for a $29,688 value. Despite logging only 12:16 of action per match, he earned personal bests in goals (14), assists (18) and shots (110). He had eight goals and 17 points in his first 26 appearances. Robinson is eligible for unrestricted free agency in the summer.

Adam Gaudette, C/RW, Ottawa Senators

Playing on a two-way contract worth $775,000, Gaudette contributed 26 points in 81 games for a $29,808 value. He didn't find the scoresheet much down the stretch but had 13 tallies and two assists in his first 26 outings, taking advantage of his time alongside Tim Stutzle and Claude Giroux. The 28-year-old Gaudette can become an unrestricted free agent in July.

Alex Turcotte, C/LW, Los Angeles Kings

Turcotte recorded 25 points in 68 contests while making $775,000 on a two-way pact for a $31,000 value. He averaged a mere 11:44 of ice time per game but made the most of his minutes alongside Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar. The 24-year-old Turcotte has two more seasons left on his contract.

Kent Johnson, C/LW/RW, Columbus Blue Jackets

Johnson amassed 57 points in 68 appearances for a $31,579 value on his $1.8 million cap hit. A 14-game absence due to an early-season shoulder injury cost him a chance to add to his breakout totals. The 22-year-old forward has two more seasons left in his contract before a significant payday likely comes afterward.