Jamie Drysdale Injury: Considered day-to-day

Drysdale (upper body) remains day-to-day while on injured reserve, the Flyers announced Friday.

Drysdale has been out of action since Nov. 9 versus the Panthers, a stretch of 11 games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the blueliner was mired in an 11-game goal drought in action to an eight-game pointless streak. While he has reached the 30-point threshold once in his career, that was back in 2021-22 when he was with the Ducks, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on getting a ton of offensive upside from Drysdale.