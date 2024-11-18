Fantasy Hockey
Jamie Drysdale Injury: Skating, remains unavailable

Published on November 18, 2024

Drysdale (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Drysdale will miss his fourth straight game against Colorado on Monday. A timeline for his return remains unclear, but he is progressing slowly. Drysdale has one goal, two assists, 12 shots on net and 28 blocked shots across 15 outings this season. With Drysdale, Cam York (upper body) and Emil Andrae (undisclosed) unavailable, Philadelphia will have Erik Johnson and Helge Grans in the lineup versus the Avalanche.

