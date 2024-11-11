Jamie Drysdale Injury: Won't play Monday

Drysdale won't play in Monday's game against San Jose due to an undisclosed injury, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Drysdale had appeared in each of the Flyers' first 15 games of the regular season, racking up a goal, three points and 28 blocked shots while averaging 20:35 of ice time. However, head coach John Tortorella said Drysdale is "dinged up" ahead of Monday's matchup and will be unavailable for at least one game. It's not yet clear when the 22-year-old blue liner will be able to return, but Erik Johnson will draw into the lineup against the Sharks.