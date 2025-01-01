Fantasy Hockey
Jamie Drysdale headshot

Jamie Drysdale News: Dishes two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Drysdale notched two assists and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Drysdale doubled his point total since he returned from an upper-body injury Dec. 8. The 22-year-old blueliner has four helpers over 11 contests since his return, though he's mainly been stuck on the third pairing. For the season, he has seven points, 23 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 26 appearances. Without a larger role, his upside is limited, but he is seeing power-play time.

Jamie Drysdale
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
