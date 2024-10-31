Jani Hakanpaa Injury: Nearing return

Head coach Craig Berube said Thursday that Hakanpaa (knee) is close to returning, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Hakanpaa underwent arthroscopic knee surgery last spring and began the regular season on long-term injured reserve. While it's not yet clear exactly when he'll be able to return to action, he appears to be closing in on being cleared for game action. It wouldn't be surprising to see him sent to the AHL for a game or two to work on his conditioning before he suits up for the Maple Leafs.