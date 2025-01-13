Jansen Harkins News: First goal of season Sunday

Harkins scored a goal while recording two shots, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Harkins found the twine for the first time in the 2024-25 campaign. It was also the first time he cracked the scoresheet since Dec. 22, when he delivered an assist in a 5-4 shootout win over Utah. He has four points in 30 games, though, so he's not much of a fantasy asset in most formats outside of leagues that reward physicality (77 hits, 22 blocked shots).