Jansen Harkins News: Holding onto fourth-line role

Harkins' point drought reached nine games in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

While Harkins isn't scoring, he's been in the lineup for six straight contests after being scratched four times in February. The 27-year-old is holding onto a fourth-line role over Ross Johnston for now, though Harkins is likely to face more pressure for ice time once Robby Fabbri (upper body) returns. Harkins has just six points with 34 shots on net, 102 hits, 16 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 45 appearances this season. It's been than his four-point showing over 45 contests with the Penguins last year, but it's far from enough to intrigue fantasy managers.