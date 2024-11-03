Jared Spurgeon News: Dishes pair of helpers

Spurgeon notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Spurgeon helped out on Ryan Hartman's goal in the first period and Matt Boldy's game-winner in overtime. This was the first time in five outings Spurgeon has exceeded 20 minutes of ice time, logging 22:00 in Sunday's win. The 34-year-old has three helpers, five shots on net, nine blocked shots, four hits and a plus-4 rating while filling a top-four role since recovering from a lower-body injury.