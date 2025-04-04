Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jason Robertson headshot

Jason Robertson News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Robertson notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Predators.

This was Robertson's fourth multi-point effort over his last five contests. In that span, he has four goals and five assists. The winger had a hand in goals by Roope Hintz and Lian Bichsel in Thursday's win. Robertson is up to 77 points (33 goals, 44 assists), 199 shots on net, 55 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating over 75 outings this season as a reliable top-line producer.

Jason Robertson
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now